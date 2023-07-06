RBI appoints P Vasudevan as new Executive Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday appointed P Vasudevan as its Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 3.

As ED, P Vasudevan will look after the Department of Currency Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department (Areas other than that of Budget and Funds) and the Enforcement Department.

Earlier, before being promoted, P Vasudevan was the Chief General Manager-in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

P Vasudevan has, over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, served in the supervision of banks and non-banking financial companies, payment and settlement systems and other areas in the Reserve Bank, a press statement said.

Vasudevan has also worked as a Member of the Faculty at the Bankers' Training College. He has worked in the Central Office of the Reserve Bank as well as the Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi Regional Offices.

P Vasudevan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has a Master's Degree in Finance and Certifications in Information Systems Audit (CISA), Information Security Management (CISM) and Fintech (National University of Singapore). He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) and an alumnus of the Wharton School.

