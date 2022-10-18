RCTC scam case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reaches Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

Earlier on September 28, the court granted more time to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to file his reply on the Central Bureau of Investigation plea seeking his bail cancellation in the IRCTC scam case asked him to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

The lawyer appearing for Tejashwi Yadav today sought adjournment in the matter and apprised the court that the main counsel has been made election observer in the ongoing election of the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

On the court's query, the lawyer also apprised the court that the reply has not been filed in the matter yet.

The Special Judge Geetanjali Goel after noting the submission asked Tejashwi Yadav to appear before it on the next date of hearing in the matter -- which is October 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Court also allowed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to travel abroad for medical treatment. He has sought court permission to travel to Singapore for medical treatment from October 10 to October 25. Lalu is presently on bail in CBI and ED in the alleged IRCTC scam case.

( With inputs from ANI )

