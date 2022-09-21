Real estate agent held for duping man of over Rs 48 lakh on pretext of MBBS admission

The Special Zonal Crime Team, East Zone of Hyderabad police has arrested a 32-year-old real estate agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 48,53,000 on the pretext of getting his daughter admitted into a medical college, police said.

Accused K Satish Kumar, a resident of Boduppal, Hyderabad was apprehended by a team of special zonal crime team led by Inspector, K Ravi Kumar on Friday.

According to the victim, the accused took an amount of Rs 48,53,000 for his daughter's MBBS seat at Mamatha Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally and created fake allotment orders when he pressured him to return his money back.

The accused issued two cheques, which were dishonoured due to insufficient funds when presented in the bank.

A case under sections 406, 420, 465, 468, 471, and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused.

The accused was apprehended by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused had previously contested state legislative elections from Jangon constituency on a BJP ticket.

( With inputs from ANI )

