Realtor shot dead near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 1 A realtor was killed and another critically injured when unidentified men opened fire on them near Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Karnamguda village in Rangareddy district around 6 a.m. when the two men were travelling in an SVU.

Srinivas Reddy died on the spot while Raghavendra Reddy was injured. The injured was admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Relatives of the realtors said they were returning to Hyderabad after visiting a real estate project they were developing in partnership.

The incident came to light after some people saw a Scorpio vehicle by the roadside with an injured person inside. They initially suspected it to be an accident but the injured person told them somebody opened fire on him. They also found a body nearby and immediately alerted police.

Police were recording statement of the injured to gather details and identify the assailants.

