Reasi Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir Police Arrest Accused Who Provided Logistics to Terrorists

Reasi Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir police announced Wednesday the arrest of Hakam Din, 45, in connection with the Reasi terror attack that left ten people dead and 33 injured.

“One terror associate has been formally arrested in the Reasi terror attack. He’s not the mastermind but played an important role in the attack,” said Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma.

According to police, Hakam, a resident of Rajouri, “was involved in harboring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, he also acted as a guide and helped them reach the attack site. The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation are ongoing.”

#WATCH | J&K: On the Reasi terror attack, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma says, "A major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June. In this, one terror associate, namely Hakam, age 45… pic.twitter.com/Yocc6sH9Sk — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

SSP Mohita informed that Hakam received Rs 6,000 for his assistance. “Hakam also said he was present at the attack site and heard gunshots. After the attack, he led the terrorists out of the area. On different occasions, the terrorists visited his residence. One day before the incident, the terrorists stayed at his home,” she added.

Additionally, SSP Mohita mentioned that "around 150 people have been arrested in connection with this case."

#WATCH | J&K: On the Reasi terror attack, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma says, "Around 150 people have been arrested in connection with this case. We have arrested the terrorist from Bandrahi in Rajouri district. I reached the spot of the incident after 1.5 hours but the local police… pic.twitter.com/J76MGvog7a — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

“We have arrested the terrorist from Bandrahi in Rajouri district. I reached the spot of the incident after 1.5 hours, but the local police arrived immediately and were involved in rescuing the injured. Since it was the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government and an India-Pakistan match, we were on alert. We did not receive any specific input regarding this attack,” she said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police had circulated a sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack and offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information about the attack.

Ten people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 10, causing the vehicle to fall into a gorge, according to a senior police officer. The bus was returning from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra, traveling along a link road of NH144A through dense forests and hilly terrain.

Residents and authorities carried out rescue efforts, while security forces, including police, Army, and CRPF personnel, launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. The area, situated 100 km northwest of Jammu, has been sealed off.