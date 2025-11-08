Rebel Trinamool legislator Humayun Kabir to launch new party on Dec 22

Kolkata, Nov 8 Rebel Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir from the Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district on Saturday announced that he will officially launch his own political party and reveal its name on December 22.

“There is no possibility of going back to my old party, the Congress. I will officially float my own party and also announce its name on December 22. The political outfit floated by me will start its journey with around 50,000 activists, mainly from Murshidabad district. I will be the chairman of the new political party. On December 22, I will also announce the names of the other main office bearers of the new political party,” Kabir told media persons at his residence in Baharampur town on Saturday evening.

Earlier this week, Kabir had announced his decision to sever ties with the Trinamool Congress and form a new political outfit. At that time, he had not ruled out the possibility of an electoral understanding with the CPI-M-led Left Front. On Saturday, he formally declared the date for launching his new party.

Kabir also said his political outfit would contest the assembly elections in the state next year. “Besides Murshidabad, we will also be fielding candidates from Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and North Dinajpur districts,” he said.

In the past, Kabir has repeatedly been embroiled in controversies over his comments against the party, often becoming a source of embarrassment for the senior Trinamool Congress leadership. Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had recently warned Humayun Kabir in a meeting that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

However, despite repeated warnings, Kabir has continued to speak out against the Trinamool Congress and its leadership.

He has also raised his voice against Berhampore Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan.

Previously, MLA Kabir had been censured by the Trinamool Congress leadership several times and even issued show-cause notices for making public statements that embarrassed the party.

Despite being reprimanded multiple times, the Bharatpur legislator continued to repeat his actions and controversial remarks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor