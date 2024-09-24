Rebellion & factionalism won’t be tolerated, work with MahaYuti: Amit Shah to BJP workers

Nagpur, Sep 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his meeting with the BJP functionaries up to the booth level from the Vidarbha region on Tuesday warned that the rebellion and intra-party bickering will not be tolerated ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

The Home Minister asked the party functionaries to work with unity not only for the victory of BJP nominees but also for the allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

He set an ambitious target of MahaYuti winning 45 of the total 62 seats in the Vidarbha region which has become BJP’s stronghold since 2014.

“BJP will come back to power by winning maximum seats from the Vidarbha region,” he said.

The Home Minister asked the party functionaries to effectively counter the opposition’s fake narratives and step up outreach with the voters by flagging off the development works carried out by the BJP-led government at the Centre and also by the MahaYuti government in the state.

He further told the party functionaries to take up with the voters the MahaYuti government’s slew of welfare and development schemes including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme.

He said that the MahaYuti should come back to power after the ensuing assembly election by contesting it with full strength.

The Home Minister asked the party functionaries including the party’s senior leaders to pay attention to further strengthening the party organisation up to the booth level and gear up poll preparations to increase the voters’ turnout.

A senior BJP leader from Nagpur said: “Union Home minister’s message was quite loud and clear that the party will not tolerate factionalism during poll preparations and rebellion at the time of nomination of candidates. He was quite categorical that BJP will have to work in close coordination with Shiv Sena and NCP to checkmate Maha Vikas Aghadi.”

Another leader said that the Union Home minister was of the view that the BJP leaders and workers especially youth should mingle with the voters during the upcoming Navratri and Diwali. He further added that this will help the party and the MahaYuti in general to increase its rapport with the voters.

A BJP functionary said: “The Union Home minister asked the party functionaries Did anyone think that Ram Mandir would be built? Did anyone have any idea that Article 370 would be abolished? Triple Talaq was abolished? It was possible due to the BJP-led government at the Centre which is committed to creating a safe India.’’ He further added that the Union Home Minister said that the Waqf Bill will be passed in the next session.”

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also met the party functionaries at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He will also attend meetings on Wednesday at Kolhapur and Nashik to review the party's poll preparations.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor