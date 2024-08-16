Record-Breaking 9.17 Lakh People Travel in the Metro on Independence Day

A new record has been created in the history of Namma Metro where 917365 lakh people travelled in the train on Independence Day, on Wednesday beating the previous record of 8.26 lakh travelled on August 7th. The increased ridership enabled Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) to generate a facebox revenue of Rs. 2.35 crore.

According to BMRCL 4,43,343 people travelled on the Purple Line, 3,01,775 on the Green Line, and 1,72,247 through the interchange station. BMRCL officials stated that since the start of the metro service in 2011, an average of 6.36 lakh people travel daily. BMRCL staff said that a new record has been created by the movement of 9.17 lakh passengers on August 14.

Metro ridership has been on the rise since the entire Purple Line opened in October 2023. Ridership is expected to rise by another 30k as the BMRCL prepares to open the 3.14km. Green Line extension in Northwestern Bengaluru by the end of September. Bengaluru’s metro network will expand to 77 km.BMRCL Managing Director M. Maheshwar Rao said that China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd. along with its Indian Partner Titagarh Rail System Ltd. will begin supplying 21 trains for the Purple and Green Lines in 2025. The BMRCL has already received a Chinese-made prototype driverless train from CRRC.

