Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for various posts at Oil India, apply immediately

Oil India Limited has invited applications for LPG Operator and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through OIL's official website oil-india.com. Under the recruitment drive, 16 posts will be filled for LPG operators and other posts. Interviews for these positions will be held on 24th May, 25th May and 27th May 2022.

How many seats are vacant?

Contract Nursing Tutor: 1 post

Contract Warden (Female): 2 posts

Contract LPG Operator: 8 posts

Contract IT Assistant: 5 posts

Selection process

Candidates will be selected through demonstration / skill test and personal evaluation. Candidates need to get at least 50% marks to pass the walk-in-practical / skills test.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Contract Nursing Tutor should have passed B.Sc. Contract Warden (Female) for BSc pass and Diploma in Home Science or Housekeeping.

Contract LPG Operator: 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical / Chemical / Instrumentation Engineering from Government Polytechnic required.

Pay scale

Contract Nursing Tutor: Rs.19,500

Contract Warden (Female): Rs.19,500

Contract LPG Operator: Rs.19,500

Contract IT Assistant: Rs. 16,640.

Important

Candidates appearing for the interview will have to show a certificate of Corona Vaccination or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report.