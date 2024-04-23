Refer Neha murder case to CBI: Basavaraj Bommai to K’taka Police

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 23 With rise in political pressure on the state politics in Karnataka, the police are showing their helplessness, and for this reason, Neha Hiremath murder case must be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said former Chief Minister and Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, after performing special puja at Anjaneya temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Bommai said that Niranjan Hiremath, the victim's father, didn't have faith in the state police. Hence, the incident must be handed over to the CBI.

"There is no law and order in the state and the police stations have become settlement centres. Politicians are influencing police because of which the latter have become helpless," he stated.

Reacting to Minister Santosh Lad's statement that BJP wasn't happy without the murder of Hindus, Bommai said that Neha Hiremath must not be restricted to any caste or religion.

"The Congress party failed to give protection to its councillors and a young girl had been brutally murdered. The Congress party has politicised everything," Bommai slammed.

Neha Hiremath, an MCA student was stabbed to death by her jilted lover Fayaz Kondikoppa last week on Hubballi college campus. She was the daughter of a Congress corporator. The family alleged love jihad. The government has handed over the case to special wing CID, as the father had expressed satisfaction over the probe after the development.

