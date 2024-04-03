Registering case against Farooq Abdullah for rigging 1987 polls biggest CBM for Kashmiris: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, April 3 People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said that the registration of a case against NC President Farooq Abdullah & others for rigging 1987 assembly elections would be the biggest CBM towards peace in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function, Sajad said that the rigging of the 1987 elections is the reason for “bloodshed” over the past three decades in Kashmir.

“I strongly believe that even today the biggest CBM towards Kashmiris would be the registration of an FIR against Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders and bureaucrats who rigged the 1987 election. After all, one lakh people have died. Were they not humans? Don’t those lives matter?” he asked.

He said that the NC MPs failed to highlight the pain and sufferings of Kashmiris in the Parliament and were allegedly even laughing when Article 370 was abrogated.

“They have been in the Parliament for the past 28 years. Have they ever talked about the aspirations and dreams of the Kashmiris? NC used the Parliament to get a leeway for their crimes,” he alleged.

He also said that Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris during his stint as foreign minister.

Sajad Gani Lone is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the north Kashmir Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

