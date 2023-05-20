Release of tigress in Rajaji Park a milestone to bring balance in ecology, economy: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday released a tigress in Rajaji National Park's Motichur Range and said that this is a milestone to bring balance in the ecology and economy.

Rajaji National Park is an Indian national park and tiger reserve spread over three districts of Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal.

Talking to the media after releasing a tigress, CM Dhami said, "A female tiger has been released, this will become a milestone to bring balance in ecology and economy, protect environment and nature."

He mentioned that huge numbers of people come to Rajaji National Park to witness its rich diversity and also thanked Bhupendra Yadav for his presence.

"People come here to Rajaji National Park in huge numbers to witness the natural beauty and its rich diversity. On this occasion, I thank our Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav for his presence," said CM Dhami.

Earlier on April 20, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav released two cubs in the arena of a white tiger enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi.

The two cubs, including a male and a female, are nearly eight months old, and the Union Minister has named the female cub "Avani" meaning earth & male cub "Vyom" which means universe.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

