Reliance AGM 2024: Jio AI Cloud Offers 100 GB of Free Cloud Storage to Users, Says Mukesh Ambani (Watch Video)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during his address to shareholders at the 47th Annual General Meeting today, August 29, announced a welcome offer of free 100 GB AI Jio cloud storage. "I am thrilled to announce the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Today, I am announcing that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage," Ambani said during a shareholders meeting.

Ambani said that the storage can be utilized for storing photos, videos, documents, and all other digital content and data. The 'Jio AI Cloud Welcome' offer will start from Diwali 2024.

"We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Ambani said.

"Today, I am announcing that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data": Mukesh Ambani.



Watch for more 📹#RelianceAGM#JioAICloud#100GB#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/VtP9yHYEFl — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 29, 2024

During his address, the chairman said that Jio now handles 8% of mobile traffic and offers data at 1/4th of the global average price. He said that Jio users consume an average of 30 GG per month.

Ambani emphasised the importance of making powerful AI models and services accessible to everyone at affordable prices, stating, "With Jio’s AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices."

To achieve this vision, Jio plans to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, entirely powered by Reliance’s green energy. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to sustainability and a greener future. "By leveraging our expertise in infrastructure, networking, operations, software, and data, and by collaborating with our global partners, our goal is to create the world’s lowest AI inferencing cost, right here in India," Ambani added, highlighting the potential for AI applications to become more affordable than anywhere else.

In a related development, Akash Ambani introduced an innovative service called Jio Phonecall AI, designed to simplify the use of AI in everyday communication. "We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call," he explained. The service allows users to record and store calls in Jio Cloud, automatically transcribe them, summarize conversations, and even translate them into different languages.

Reflecting on the current global landscape, Mukesh Ambani noted, "The world of today brings both hope and concern. On the one hand, we are living in the best of times, with revolutionary breakthroughs in science and technology—especially in Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Robotics, and Life Sciences. On the other hand, multiple geopolitical conflicts threaten global peace, stability, and even economies of nations."

He further asserted, "In these uncertain times, there is one absolute certainty. And that certainty is the continued rise of New India as it marches confidently towards the goal of Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal." Ambani highlighted India's unique position as a major growth engine in the global economy, stating, "Among its peers globally, India has unmatched demographics and relatively lighter debt burdens with fast growth."