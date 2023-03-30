Religion is much more than just a way of worshipping: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Mahanavami of Vasantik Navratra and Ramnavami, the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, said that one should not mistake religion for just a medium of worshipping, said a press release.

"Religion gives a sense of duty. Religion connects us with virtue, duty and moral values and leads us towards a positive and creative tendency by walking on the right path," he said, added the press release.

CM Yogi addressed the media after completing the rituals of Kanya Pujan and Shri Ram Janmotsav in Gorakhnath temple. He said that the gaiety and enthusiasm seen in Sri Rama Navami show that virtue and creativity in society have progressed rapidly. "New India is being formed with positivity and creativity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Yogi, as per the press release.

He went on to say that the whole world is realizing the power of a strong and powerful India. The concept of Ramrajya is also being realized in 'Samarth Bharat'. According to Ram Rajya, the benefits of the schemes of governance are reaching every section of society without any discrimination.

The Chief Minister said that the whole world has seen the strength and sensitivity of India during the global pandemic Covid-19. Many public welfare programs are in front of everyone. The needy were given free-of-cost accommodation, toilet, cooking gas connection, and electricity connection without any discrimination. Not only this, the free ration was also made available to every poor in times of crisis. Efforts are being made to bring about comprehensive change in the life of every citizen.

Describing the leadership of G-20 as a pride for the country, he said that the theme of G-20 is the contribution of the Indian sage who explained the vast form of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Praying to Mother Jagatjan Bhagwati and Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram for a happy and prosperous life for all citizens, the Chief Minister said that along with the worship of Mother Siddhidatri on Navami Tithi, the birth anniversary of Shri Ram is being celebrated with enthusiasm. Grand programs have been orgzed at different places of the state. There is a lot of enthusiasm at every temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Since yesterday, more than 15 lakh devotees have visited Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after bathing in the holy Saryu river.

Lakhs of devotees are worshiping the Siddhidatri form of Mother Bhagwati, the mother of the world, in all the Shaktipeeths. The state government has also ensured the orgzation of Durga Saptshati and Akhand Ramayana recitations at all religious places.

CM Yogi said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety and convenience of the devotees at all places in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the birth anniversary of Prabhu Shri Ram orgzed at Muktakashi stage of Gorakhnath temple complex. He also performed the aarti.

