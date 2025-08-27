Religious fervour marks Ganesh Chaturthi across Karnataka; security tight in sensitive areas

Bengaluru, Aug 27 Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated across Karnataka with great fervour. From major cities to villages, including the IT capital Bengaluru, a festive mood is prevailing. Devotees are queuing up before Ganesh temples across the state, and historical temples are witnessing unusual rush since early Wednesday morning.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being marked with grandeur in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga, with both household celebrations and large community pandals.

Homes have been decorated with mango leaves and flowers, and families are performing special pujas. Farmers and vendors selling banana plants, plantain leaves, and flowers are witnessing brisk business.

Special pujas are being performed from early morning at the historic Dodda Ganesha Temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, where hundreds of devotees are arriving for 'darshan'.

The Idagunji Maha Ganapathi Temple in Karwar and the Panchamukhi Ganapati Temple in Karkala, Udupi district, are also drawing heavy footfall.

Idols range from small clay figures in homes to massive ones in public pandals, often adorned with flowers, lights, and elaborate decorations. In the coastal districts of Udupi and Mangaluru, Yakshagana performances and tableaux are adding a cultural flavour to the festivities.

The Bengaluru civic agency has arranged immersion facilities at 41 lakes and water bodies, along with 489 temporary mobile ponds across the city, as many devotees immerse the idols on the same day.

Civic bodies across the state are promoting the use of eco-friendly clay idols to prevent pollution caused by Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.

In Hubballi, arrangements have been made to install a Ganesha idol at Rani Chennamma Idgah Maidan.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar stated that tight security measures are in place, with more than 2,000 police personnel deployed in the twin cities to ensure law and order.

"CCTVs have been installed at several locations in Hubballi and Dharwad. People should celebrate Ganesha and Eid Milad festivals with devotion. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace," he warned.

Tight security arrangements are also in place across coastal Karnataka, particularly in the communally-sensitive districts of Mangaluru and Udupi.

