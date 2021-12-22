Remarkable improvement in night temperature in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 22 On the second day of the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' on Wednesday, there was remarkable improvement in night temperature in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Weather office has said the minimum temperatures are likely to improve further because of the cloud cover as moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to occur in the Valley and Ladakh region between December 27 and December 28.

"Minimum temperature was minus 1.8 in Srinagar today while it was minus 5.2 in Pahalgam and minus 4.0 in Gulmarg.

"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 17.4, Leh minus 14.7 and Kargil minus 11.3 as the minimum.

"Jammu city had 6.8, Katra 7.7, Batote 3.7, Banihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the night's lowest minimum", an official of the weather office said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor