Remembering Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary

On the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the charismatic poet-politician and India's 10th Prime Minister, his indelible legacy is fondly remembered in the nation's history.

Vajpayee, a towering figure in Indian politics, served three non-consecutive terms as Prime Minister and left an enduring impact on the country. He passed away at the age of 93 on August 16, 2018, after grappling with health challenges following a stroke in 2009. His declining health, marked by impaired speech and reliance on a wheelchair, led to his withdrawal from public life. Reports indicated struggles with recognition, dementia, and long-term diabetes.

Hospitalized at AIIMS due to a severe kidney infection on June 11, 2018, Vajpayee's demise marked the end of an era in Indian politics, leaving behind a legacy of statesmanship and leadership.

During his prime ministership, Vajpayee navigated significant security challenges, including the Kargil War, Kandahar hijacking, and the Parliament attack. Despite the complexities, his approach of diplomacy coupled with military force defined key moments in Indian history.

Kargil War, 1999:

Vajpayee's bus journey from Amritsar to Lahore in 1999 initiated a hopeful phase in India-Pakistan relations. However, the Kargil conflict erupted due to a secret operation by the Pakistan Army. Vajpayee, committed to peace, approved the use of airpower for a defensive strategy without crossing the Line of Control.

Kandahar hijacking, 1999:

In December 1999, terrorists hijacked an Indian Airlines flight IC 814, leading to a hostage situation in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Vajpayee's government, in a challenging decision, acquiesced to the hijackers' demands, resulting in the release of captive passengers.

Parliament attack, 2001:

A grave attack on the Parliament complex in 2001 prompted India's deployment of troops along the border with Pakistan in 'Operation Parakram.' Lasting nearly 11 months, this response aimed to address the security threat posed by the attack.