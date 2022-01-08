'Removal of Sikhs from Army': Origin of 'morphed' video traced to Pak

New Delhi, Jan 8 Delhi Police have traced the origin of a morphed video to Pakistan in which it was allegedly claimed that the Cabinet Committee meeting on security gave a call for the removal of all Sikh soldiers serving in the Indian Army.

"The technical analysis has pointed out that the accounts that were used to propagate the malicious content were being used from Pakistan," a senior official of the Delhi Police told .

After the video surfaced on social media, it was fact-checked by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor