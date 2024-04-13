Remove Bournvita From Category of ‘Health Drinks’: Centre’s Order to E-Commerce Firms

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has released a directive to e-commerce companies, instructing them to remove all beverages, including Bournvita, from the classification of 'health drinks' on their portals and platforms.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no ‘health drink’ defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd, the ministry said in a notification, dated April 10.

The advisory follows an investigation by the NCPCR, revealing that Bournvita contains sugar levels far exceeding the acceptable limits. Previously, the NCPCR had urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take action against companies that were not meeting safety standards and guidelines, particularly those marketing power supplements as 'health drinks.'

Notably, as per the regulatory body, ‘health drink’ has not been defined in the country’s food laws and to project something under the same violates the rules. The FSSAI, earlier this month, also instructed e-commerce portals against labelling diary-based or malt-based beverages as ‘health drinks’.

The controversy surrounding the perceived 'unhealthy' aspects of Bournvita initially surfaced when a YouTuber criticized the powdered supplement in a video. He highlighted that it contained excessive sugar, cocoa solids, and harmful colorants, warning of potential serious health risks for children, including cancer.