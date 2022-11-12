Renowned Asamese artist and filmmaker Pulak Gogoi passes away at 84

Eminent Asamese filmmaker and artist Pulak Gogoi passed away following a prolonged illness, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday morning.

The veteran auteur had been undergoing treatment for a few days at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and breathed his last around 8.30 am.

A recipient of Best Direction award in Assamese film category for 'Momtaz' at the Prag Cine Awards in 2013, Gogoi was born in 1938 and helmed timeless classics such as 'Srimoti Mahimamoyi', 'Sadori', 'Sendur', 'Suruj', 'Morom Nodir Gabhoru Ghat' and 'Patni', among others.

In 2016, Gogoi was conferred with the Guruji Adya Sharma award.

In 2017, the veteran filmmaker received the prestigious Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award from the Assam government for his contribution to the field of fine arts in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

