Renowned instrumentalists to perform during Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 16 Renowned instrumentalists from various states across the country will perform in Ayodhya during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that amidst these melodic waves, Shri Ram Lalla will be seated on his throne.

He further said that various traditional Indian musical instruments will be played in the temple, representing the rich diversity of Indian musical heritage.

Among these, there will be pakhawaj, dholak (percussion instruments) and flute performances from Uttar Pradesh as well as veena performance from Karnataka, Sundari from Maharashtra, Alghoza from Punjab, Mardala from Odisha, Santoor from Madhya Pradesh, Pung from Manipur, Nagada and Kali from Assam, Tambura from Chhattisgarh, Pakhavaj from Bihar, Shehnai from Delhi, Ravanhatha from Rajasthan, Shri Khol and Sarod from Bengal, Ghatam from Andhra, Sitar from Jharkhand, Santoor from Gujarat, Nadaswaram, Thavil, Mridang, and Hudka from Uttarakhand.

The selection process for these skilled instrumentalists has been rigorous, ensuring the participation of the finest musicians of the country.

These musical performances will take place during the mantras for Pran Pratishtha.

It is noteworthy that such distinguished individuals are voluntarily coming forward to contribute their talents at this significant moment.

Rai said that the entire premises will be decorated, and during the night, people will witness a unique ambience around the campus.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, saints and invited special guests seated inside the premises will go inside to have a glimpse.

During this time, arrangements for their light refreshments and meals will be made.

He informed that the dates for the visits of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS workers have also been finalised. These activists will come to Ayodhya on the designated dates.

Typically, each day around 4,000 to 5,000 activists will stay for a day and then return. This plan will continue until the end of February.

Accommodation arrangements for those invited have been made in the Karsewakpuram, Manirama Das Chavni's Natural Healing Centre, and the Tirthpuram area near Maniparvat.

Rooms have also been booked in some ashrams, Dharamshala, individual homestays, and hotels.

Rai said that 53 guests representing 50 countries from around the world, who have been invited to the event, will be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Efforts will be made to ensure that the person who arrives on a particular day can return on the same day, without any pressure to stay overnight.

He stated that it is under consideration to allow media entry after the darshan of all householders and saints on January 22.

From January 23 onwards, anyone coming to Ayodhya will be able to have a darshan of Lord Ram.

