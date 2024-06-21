Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Actor Pavithra Gowda Watched Torture of Man Murdered by Darshan and His Aides, Say Sources

A shocking revelation came to light on Friday in the Renukaswamy Murder Case, where actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his aides were booked by the police over the alleged murder of a man.

According to the report by NDTV coating sources, during the torture of Renuka Swamy, actor Pavithra Gowda was present at the scene. The 33-year-old victim was brutally murdered because he had posted obscene content on social media sites about Gowda, who is Thoogudeepa's close friend.

The incident occurred on June 8, when Swamy was kidnapped from his resident Chitradurga by some of the other accused in the case and taken to Bengaluru, 200 km away, where they were joined by the two actors, the sources said to NDTV. Pavithra Gowda was present in the shed for at least some time while Swamy was beaten up with sticks and given multiple electric shocks.

According to an India Today report, there were several bruises on Renuka Swamy’s body. One of his ears was missing and his testicles were ruptured. He died due to "shock haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries," stated the autopsy report.

The police have arrested 17 people in the case, including the two actors. Sources have said Thoogudeepa may have paid as much as Rs 50 lakh to his aides for their role in the crime.