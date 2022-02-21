Repolling for Tamil Nadu urban local body polls underway in five wards of Madurai's Thirumangalam

Repolling for urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu is underway in seven polling booths spread over five wards in Madurai's Thirumangalam.

The voting began at 7 am today and will end at 6 pm.

The candidates complained that most of the polling stations in the 17th ward were rigged in Madurai's Tirumangalam.

Returning officer Terence Lyon, who investigated the complaint, had ordered a re-poll.

Notably, the voting for the urban local body elections was held in a single phase. In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, further delayed the polls.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP Madurai president Saravanan submitted a petition to the district collector seeking re-election in more than 15 wards of Madurai corporation alleging that the DMK workers had cast fake votes in these booths.

In the petition to District collector sh Sekhar, Saravanan had sought reelection in more than 15 wards of the Madurai Corporation, alleging that the DMK workers had cast fake votes in polling booths 27, 43, 32 and others.

In Madurai district, polling was held for 313 councillor posts in one corporation, three municipalities and nine town panchayats. Voting was brisk at 1,615 polling stations across the district.

The counting of the votes will take place on February 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

