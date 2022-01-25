Republic Day 2022: Know where and how to watch this year's parade on Republic Day

On 26th January the country India observes Republic Day, annually. Republic Day is an important day in the history of India, on this day the Constitution of India came into effect on 26, January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

In 2022 country will be celebrating its 73rd Republic day. The day is celebrated all over India, on this day the president hoists the flag at Rajpath, New Delhi, and followed by parades showcase India’s defence, cultural abilities, cultural and social heritage. The president also distributes Padma Awards to the civilians of India, which is the second-highest civilian award in India. As Republic Day 2022 is around the corner, know the quick details about this year's celebration.

Republic Day Parade 2022: Time

The officers from several services will do marching on Republic Day, which is Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, to India Gate, and finally to Red Fort. The parades are the center of attraction on this day. But this year, the parade has been shortened for the marching contingents to National Stadium which earlier used to conclude at Red Fort and it will commence at 10.30 am.

Republic Day Parade 2022: Where to watch?

You can watch the stream on many platforms but the Ministry of Defence has developed a special website www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and a YouTube channel, “Indian RDC” to host the events virtually. The parade will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan's YouTube Channel as well as the Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.



