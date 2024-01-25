Republic Day 2024: 26 Tableaux Showcasing Women's Empowerment Set to Roll Down Kartavya Path

As the 75th Republic Day parade approaches at Kartavya Path, the focus is set to be on women empowerment, with 26 tableaux dedicated to showcasing the pivotal roles of women in various sectors of society.

From Manipur's depiction of women working with lotus stems to Madhya Pradesh's celebration of its first woman fighter pilot, Avani Chaturvedi, the tableaux will highlight the diverse contributions of women across India.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase the significant involvement of women scientists in core areas of defence research, featuring projects such as anti-satellite missiles and light combat aircraft Tejas.

Other states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan will exhibit women's roles in handicrafts, tribal communities, and festive cultures, respectively. Even the Gujarat government joins in, presenting Dhordo village's tourism achievements, while Tamil Nadu offers a historical perspective on the polling process during the Chola era.

Haryana's tableau will spotlight the state's initiatives for women empowerment through the 'Mera parivar – Meri pehchan' program, while Andhra Pradesh's focus is on transforming school education to nurture globally competitive students.Meanwhile, Ladakh's tableau proudly features the Indian women's ice hockey team, comprising Ladakhi women, showcasing their sporting prowess on the national stage.



These tableaux collectively aim to celebrate and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of women towards the progress and development of India.



