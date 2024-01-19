Republic Day 2024: Delhi Airport Enforces Daily Flight Suspension of Over 2 Hours Until January 26

In preparation for Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi airport will experience a suspension of flight arrivals and departures from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm daily until January 26, according to an official statement. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has updated the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), extending the restrictions that were initially applicable only to non-scheduled flights with specific exceptions. Effective from January 19 to 26, all flights at the Delhi airport are prohibited during the specified timeframe of 10:20 am to 12:45 pm, as announced on Friday by the official.

Typically, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) provides crucial information for individuals involved in flight operations. In light of Republic Day preparations and celebrations, airspace restrictions will be enforced in the national capital from Friday (January 19) until Monday (January 29).

During the January 19-25 timeframe, the landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Additionally, these restrictions will be applicable from 6 am to 9 pm between January 26 and 29, as indicated in the NOTAM issued earlier this week.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily