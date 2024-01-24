Republic Day 2024: Delhi Metro To Commence Its Services on All Lines From 4 AM on January 26

Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4:00 am on all its lines to facilitate the public reaching Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day ceremony on January 26, 2024 (Friday). Train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am. In addition, people who will be in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons for the production of valid government-issued photo identity cards at stations to be valid for exit from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro station only to reach the Kartavya Path. The same coupon will be valid for performing a return journey from these two stations only.

Also, the passengers with their e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets marked with Enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 & V2 are advised to de-board at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station. Similarly, those marked with Enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to de-board at Central Secretariat Metro Station. Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they can deboard at designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly.

This strategic move aims to facilitate the smooth movement of the public intending to witness the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. The early commencement of Delhi Metro services on Republic Day aligns with the city's commitment to ensuring efficient and accessible public transportation during significant events.

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, this initiative by Delhi Metro underscores the commitment to providing reliable and timely transportation services for citizens participating in the commemorative events at Kartavya Path.