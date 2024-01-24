Republic Day 2024: Delhi Metro To Commence Operations at 4 Am With 30-Minute Frequency

On Republic Day, the Delhi Metro will initiate services at 4 am across all its lines to facilitate public transportation to Kartavya Path for the parade on January 26, as confirmed by DMRC officials on Wednesday.

During the early hours until 6 am, services will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes, and the regular timetable will resume for the rest of the day. To streamline travel for attendees of the Republic Day ceremony possessing legitimate e-invitation cards or e-tickets, the DMRC will issue coupons upon presentation of government-issued identity cards at stations. These coupons will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations, exclusively leading to Kartavya Path.

The same coupon will be applicable for return journeys from these two stations. The DMRC statement also specified that passengers with invitation cards marked for enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 and V2 should disembark at Udyog Bhawan. Similarly, those with invitation cards designated for enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to disembark at Central Secretariat. To ensure smooth navigation to their designated enclosures, regular announcements will be made inside the trains, keeping passengers informed of the procedure, according to the DMRC.