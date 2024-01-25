Republic Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron To Hold Roadshow in Jaipur

Jaipur is adorned with splendor as it eagerly anticipates the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron for their upcoming visit on Thursday. The city has been meticulously decorated to receive the esteemed guests, who are scheduled to tour the iconic landmarks including Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal.

A notable highlight of their visit will be a grand roadshow, commencing from Jantar Mantar and culminating at Hawa Mahal, where the leaders are expected to interact with the public for approximately 15 minutes. Later in the evening, a significant meeting between the two leaders will take place at hotel Rambagh Palace.

French President Macron, set to be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, will join Prime Minister Modi in exploring the rich cultural heritage of Jaipur. Cutouts and hoardings line the route from the airport to the designated sites, underscoring the festive atmosphere surrounding their visit. Stringent security measures have been implemented, with arrangements for traffic diversions in place.

According to official sources, Modi and Macron will be greeted with traditional Rajasthani hospitality, reflecting the vibrant culture of the region. The itinerary includes a comprehensive tour of Amber Fort, where they will explore the intricacies of Sheeshmahal, Deewan-e-Aam, and Deewan-e-Khas, before proceeding to their subsequent engagements.

The anticipated schedule outlines their arrival in Jaipur at 2:30 pm, followed by a visit to Amber Fort around 3:15 pm. Subsequently, they are slated to tour Jantar Mantar at 5:30 pm, embark on the roadshow at 6:00 pm, and conclude their visit at Hawa Mahal around 6:15 pm. The meticulously planned visit promises a blend of cultural immersion and diplomatic engagements, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties between India and France.