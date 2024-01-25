Republic Day 2024 Unveiling the Difference: Hoisting on Independence Day, Unfurling on Republic Day

India is set to celebrate yet another Republic Day on January 26, 2024. On this day, India achieved its ‘Purna Swaraj’, with the morning of Republic Day beginning with the unfurling of the national flag by the President. While this seems like the traditional flag hoisting by the Prime Minister on Independence Day, the two ceremonies are completely different.

On Independence Day, the National flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort. The national flag is tied at the lower part of the flagpole and then is raised by the Prime Minister. This is an act that signifies that the country has attained freedom from the British Raj, thus establishing its independent identity. On Independence Day, it represents the emergence of a new nation that is free from colonial rule.



On the other hand, Republic Day marks the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution with the President of India unfurling the National flag at the Kartavya Path. During the ceremony, the National Flag is tied as a bundle with flowers on top of the flagpole and is unfurled by the President. Since India achieved Independence before the first Republic Day, the unfurling of the flag signifies that India was already a free nation.

Another difference between the two events is also the location. The Prime Minister hoists the National Flag from Red Fort, which is followed by his address to the nation. On January 26, the President unfurls it on Rajpath.