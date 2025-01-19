Republic Day 2025 Celebrations: No Flights at IGI Airport Between 10:20 AM and 12:45 PM Until January 26

Delhi airport operator DIAL announced on Saturday that, in light of the Republic Day week, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be restricted from January 19 to January 26. No flights, either arriving or departing, will be permitted between 10:20 AM and 12:45 PM each day during this period.

As IGIA handles approximately 1,300 flights daily, the restrictions are expected to significantly impact the airport's operations. The exact effect on individual airline schedules remains unclear at this time.

DIAL has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for this period and advised all passengers to confirm flight details directly with their respective airlines.