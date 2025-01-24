Republic Day 2025: How Flag Unfurling Differs from Independence Day Hoisting

On Republic Day, the President unfurls the national flag, symbolizing the adoption of the Constitution and democratic values. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony. Unlike Independence Day, where the Prime Minister hoists the flag, this marks a distinct tradition.

Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated nationwide with enthusiasm, marking India’s freedom in 1947 and the Constitution's adoption in 1950. The distinct traditions of each occasion hold profound symbolic significance.

National Flag Unfurling vs. Hoisting

Republic Day:

On January 26, the President of India unfurls the National Flag in Delhi. The flag, folded and attached to the top of the pole, is unveiled by pulling it open. This symbolizes India's commitment to the Constitution and its transition from colonial rule to self-governance.

Independence Day:

Celebrated to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Independence Day features the Prime Minister hoisting the flag from the bottom of the pole at the Red Fort, symbolizing the nation's journey to independence.

The National Anthem accompanies the flag hoisting, symbolizing patriotism and the emergence of a free nation. This tradition commemorates August 15, 1947, when India gained independence, marking the end of colonial rule.

In essence, the distinction between hoisting the flag on Independence Day and unfurling it on Republic Day reflects India’s journey from achieving freedom to becoming a sovereign democratic republic.