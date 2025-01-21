Republic Day 2025: Indonesian Contingents, 31 Tableaux to Highlight 'Swarnim Bharat' Theme

Indonesia's marching and band contingents will participate in the 76th Republic Day Parade, where Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest, the Defence Ministry announced on Monday. The ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path will feature 300 cultural artistes performing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments representing various regions of India, the ministry added.

This year, the Republic Day Parade will feature 31 tableaux, including 16 from various states and Union territories and 15 from central government ministries, departments, and organisations, highlighting the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.'

The ensemble of instruments will feature a diverse mix of wind and percussion instruments, including the shehnai, sundari, nadaswaram, been, mashak been, flute, karadi majalu, mohuri, sankha, tutari, and dhol, among others, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Following the National Anthem, balloons carrying banners with the official logo commemorating the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a grand flypast featuring 47 aircraft, the Defence Ministry stated.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters in Delhi that “a 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia” will take part in the parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, along with the contingents of Indian armed forces.

The parade will commence in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

"The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and will take the salute during the march past, which will feature units from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, auxiliary civil forces, the NCC, and the NSS," the statement said.