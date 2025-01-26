Republic Day 2025: PM Modi Greets Nation On India's 76th R-Day With A Special Message

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day. “Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India,” he said in a post on X.

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं!



आज हम अपने गौरवशाली गणतंत्र की 75वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर हम उन सभी महान विभूतियों को नमन करते हैं, जिन्होंने हमारा संविधान बनाकर यह सुनिश्चित किया कि हमारी विकास यात्रा लोकतंत्र, गरिमा और एकता पर आधारित हो। यह राष्ट्रीय उत्सव हमारे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2025

Across the nation, the 76th Republic Day will be marked by vibrant celebrations, grand parades, and cultural events. The highlight of this patriotic day will be the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in New Delhi. Showcasing India’s achievements and progress, the event will include President Murmu ceremoniously unfurling the national flag. This year’s Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 AM, marking a celebration of India’s heritage and progress. The preparations for the Republic Day parade have intensified, with authorities implementing stringent security measures across the city. The visuals from Tilak Marg show heightened vigilance, with barricades and thorough police inspections in place to ensure safety.

