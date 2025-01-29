Republic Day parade: Tripura's tableau wins second prize

Agartala, Jan 29 Tripura's tableau, showcasing the 'Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 deities in the state- Kharchi Puja' at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, won the second prize.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home and Culture portfolios, expressed his happiness over the performance of the state's tableau.

The Chief Minister in a post on the X said: "Proud to share that Tripura's stunning tableau that showcased 'Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura- Kharchi Puja' at the 76th Republic Day Parade, Kartavya Path, has secured the 2nd position in the country."

"The tableau beautifully highlighted our state's rich cultural heritage, bamboo-based art, and modern technology, making us the pride of the northeast region. Kudos to the entire team behind this achievement for their hard work and dedication !" CM Saha said.

According to an official release, Uttar Pradesh's tableau on "Maha Kumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” secured first position and Andhra Pradesh's tableau on 'Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys' stood third.

Tripura is the only state among the eight northeastern states selected to display its tableau on 'Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja'.

"In accordance with the theme, traditional 'Kharchi Puja' and its rituals attached to the worship of 14 deities and their significance were showcased in the Tripura tableau," an official said.

Originally a Hindu tribals' festivity, the Kharchi Puja is now observed by all communities and religions.

With colourful marquees, illumination, religious rites and chanting of 'mantras' amid drum beats, the festival features 14 deities -- Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, Laxmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Abadhi (God of water), Chandra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri (Himalaya).

As per tradition, the week-long festival began (in June-July) with a colourful procession accompanied by the Tripura police music band. All deities and priests were escorted by Tripura Police personnel, who also presented a guard of honour to the Chief Royal Priest -- Raj Chantaia.

