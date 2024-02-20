'Rermitted', spelling error on passport lands woman in police net at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Feb 20 A forger here fell into the hands of a vigilant officer who detected a spelling mistake on the passport.

The accused was identified as Darshan Kaur (54), an Indian National, and a resident of Barnala in Punjab. She had arrived at the Delhi Airport by Batik Air flight from Malaysia on the intervening night of February 13-14 as a deportee.

“During arrival immigration clearance it was learnt that the pax had last departed from India (ICP Delhi) on October 7, 2022 by flight no SG-740 to Thailand by availing visa on arrival. After staying a few days in Thailand she had illegally crossed into Malaysia and was staying there illegally without any visa and work permit,” read the FIR, accessed by IANS.

It was the Malaysian immigration stamp on page 8 and dated October 13, 2022 which raised eyebrows. The word 'Permitted' in the stamp was written as 'Rermitted' -- confirming that it was a fake and a work of an amateur.

“It points out the forgery committed by the pax on the Indian Passport. Based on the above mentioned facts, as fake stamp of Malaysia immigration is affixed on the said passport which the pax has produced to seek arrival immigration clearance at IGI Airport Delhi, a suitable case may please be registered at PS IGI Airport under appropriate sections of law,” read the FIR registered at IGI police station.

“From the contents of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, it revealed that offence under section 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and 12 PP Act is made out,” read the FIR.

This is not the first case where Malaysia’s forgery Visa stamp syndicate has come to fore.

Earlier, in December a man was caught only because the word 'from' in the stamp was written as 'fram'. Manjot Singh, an Indian National, arrived at the Delhi Airport by an Air India flight from Bangkok in the intervening night of December 21 and 22. He looked confident and walked up straight for the immigration clearance but was caught after the spelling mistake was detected.

