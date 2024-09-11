'Reservations and National Security Untouchable as Long as BJP is in Power': BJP's Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on reservation, accusing him of exposing the Congress party's longstanding opposition to reservation policies. Sending a stern message to Gandhi, Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation's security.

Shah's remarks followed Gandhi's statement to Georgetown University students in the US, where he suggested that the Congress party would consider abolishing reservations only when "India is a fair place," a condition he deemed unfulfilled at present.

Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 11, 2024

Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments, Amit Shah said in a post X.

I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security, Shah further added.

