Residential property in J&K's Sopore attached for providing shelter to terrorists

Srinagar, July 24 J&K Police on Thursday attached a residential property in the Sopore area of Baramulla district for providing shelter to terrorists.

A police statement said that the attached property comprises a single-storeyed residential house along with land measuring 3 kanals and 3 marlas, under Survey Nos. 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2018, situated at Reban Ramham, owned by Javaid Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, resident of Reban Sopore.

“The attachment has been made in connection with FIR No. 133/2024 registered at Police Station Sopore under sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 7/25 of the Arms Act," an official said, adding that during the course of investigation, it was found that the said property was wilfully used for harbouring terrorists and facilitating their stay thereby aiding the execution of terror activities in the Sopore area.

"Acting on the gathered evidence and after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the said property has been attached as per legal provisions under UAPA," the official said.

”Police reiterates its firm commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem operating in the area by targeting not just the operatives but also those providing shelter, support, and resources to them. The general public is once again advised to refrain from extending any kind of support, tangible or intangible, to terrorists or their associates, failing which strict action under the provisions of law shall follow," the statement said.

Security forces and J&K Police have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their sympathisers and overground workers (OGWs) to dismantle the ecosystem of terror in the UT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor