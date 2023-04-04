Response to disaster has to be integrated, not isolated: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the 5th International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure on Tuesday stressed that in a closely connected world, the impact of disasters would not just be local, and subsequent responses have to be integrated and not isolated.

Addressing the conference virtually, Prime Minister outlined some priorities for discussion for disaster resilience infrastructure in the context of this year's theme of 'Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure'.

"Infrastructure is not only about returns but also about reach and resilience. Infrastructure must leave none behind and serve the people even during times of crisis," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a holistic view of infrastructure as social and digital infrastructure are as important as transport infrastructure.

Along with quick relief, the Prime Minister in his address also emphasized the need to focus on the early restoration of normalcy.

"Resilience is built in the times between one disaster and another. Studying past disasters and learning lessons from them is the way," he added.

Modi further said intelligent use of local knowledge of building infrastructures that can withstand disasters. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice, PM Modi said.

Referring to the scale and intensity of the recent disasters like the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, the Prime Minister concluded by underlining the importance of CDRI's work and its importance.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has over 40 member countries from advanced and developing countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor