Restaurant bills will go up as commercial gas cylinders get costlier

In a significant development, the prices of commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders surged by Rs 101 in several states across the country on Wednesday. This marks the second LPG price increase in the past two months, with the latest adjustment pushing the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 1,833. Typically, price revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders occur at the beginning of each month.

It is important to note that, despite the increase in commercial LPG cylinder rates, the price of domestic LPG, used for household cooking, remains unchanged. In Delhi, the cost of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains at Rs 903, while it stands at Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.5 in Mumbai, and Rs 918.5 in Chennai.

VIDEO | The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been hiked by Rs 101.50 across the country, effective immediately.



Now a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, the cheapest among the four metros. The price in Chennai will be the dearest, at Rs 1,999.50.… pic.twitter.com/BTGuw1XLaT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2023

Following the recent price hike, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now amounts to Rs 1,833 in Delhi, Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,943 per cylinder in Kolkata, and Rs 1,999.50 per cylinder in Chennai.

During the previous month, commercial LPG cylinder prices were Rs 1,684 in Mumbai, Rs 1,839.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,898 in Chennai, after oil companies increased rates by Rs 209.

This follows a price reduction in September, when oil marketing companies had lowered the prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders by Rs 157. Consequently, during that period, these cylinders were available for Rs 1,522.50 in Delhi and Rs 1,636 in Kolkata.