Restrict Online Porn for Children Below 16 Similar to Australia: Madras High Court to Centre

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have suggested that the Centre government restrict online obscene content for children below the age of 16 years, similar to what the Australian government has done recently, restricting social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and others, to hide explicit content for teenagers.

The petition was filed by S. Vijayakumar, highlighting easy access to obscene content harming children’s future. The court directed Child Rights Commissions, Union and State governments, and ISPs to create awareness and use software to block such content, according to the news agency IANS.

#BREAKING: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court suggested the Centre consider restricting online porn for children under 16, similar to Australia. In a PIL, petitioner S. Vijayakumar highlighted easy access to obscene content harming children’s future. The court directed… pic.twitter.com/WQhplEME62 — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2025

Till such a decision is taken, the state and national commission for the protection of child rights should draw an action plan to create awareness among children about child rights and safe usage, the court suggested.

The bench comprising justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan made the observations of the PIL, seeking a direction to internet service providers (ISPs) to provide ‘parental window’ service and to create awareness among the children through the authorities.

Also Read | Why Australia Is Banning Children Under 16 From Social Media? Here’s the Reason.

The phonographic contents are easily available on websites to children, Vijayakumar’s counsel, KPS Palanivel Rajan. Ranjan said the commission has a statutory duty and responsibility to spread child rights literacy among various sections of society and promote awareness of the safeguards available for the protection of these rights. “No doubt, certain awareness campaigns go around focusing on children at schools. However, the campaign is not adequate,” he added, reported The New Indian Express.