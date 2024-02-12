Retd IAF officer accuses army official husband of forging papers, passing benefits to live-in partner

Kanpur (UP), Feb 12 A retired woman officer of the Indian Air Force has filed a complaint at Kanpur Cantt police station against her husband, a Lieutenant Colonel, accusing him of staying with another woman and giving her the benefits reserved for an army man’s wife.

The woman, a resident of Lucknow’s Rajajipuram, told police that she married the army officer in 2001, and they have a son and daughter who live with her.

The husband is currently posted as Additional Officer in Kanpur Headquarters of the Army and resides in Kanpur Cantonment.

The complainant said that on May 7, 2023, when she reached her husband’s official residence, she found a woman, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi, staying with him. It came to light that she had even forged documents to establish her identity as the army officer’s wife to avail of all benefits which army wives were entitled to.

The retired IAF officer accused her husband of supporting his female friend to forge certain documents. She said that when she protested, her husband’s female friend threatened her with dire consequences.

Cantt police station in charge Braj Mohan Singh said that a case had been registered in this regard.

“The matter is being investigated and action will be taken on the basis of evidence and other findings,” he said.

