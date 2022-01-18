Retired army officer loses Rs 5 lakhs on FAKE customer care call

Finding a bank number from Google has cost a retired army officer in Badlapur dearly. After that, by calling an unknown number, a person robbed him of Rs. 4,86,939. The incident took place on January 16. A complaint has been lodged at Badlapur East police station. Pramod Marchande, a retired army officer living in Yadavnagar area, searched Google for his customer care contact number as SBI Bank's online banking app was not working. He then called the toll free number and informed that the bank's online app was not running. The next day after receiving this information, he got a call. At that time all the account details were taken from him. He was then asked to download the Annie Desk application. Anonymous callers changed the bank's registered mobile number after Marchande downloaded the application. After that, Rs 4,86,939 was withdrawn from his account.

Marchande had also received a message that the number had been changed. After checking the bank balance three days later, he found that there was Rs 1800. When he contacted the bank about this, the bank filled out a form and asked him to lodge a complaint with the police.