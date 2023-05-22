Retired policeman, wife and son found dead in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 22 : Three members of a family including a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Ludhiana on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Noorpur Bet village of the district and the deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh (65), his wife Paramjit Kaur, and his son Pali Grewal. They had brutal head injuries.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the daughter of the deceased made repeated calls which went unanswered. After this, she approached the village Sarpanch and requested to enquiry about her family.

The Sarpanch and other villagers reached the spot and found three dead bodies lying in a blood-soaked condition inside the house.

After getting the incident information senior police officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu also reached the spot and inspected the crime scene.

"A retired ASI of Punjab police his wife and so were found dead in the house. Primarily it seems to be a murder and the assailants have attacked the victims with some sharp object. Dead bodies are being sent for postmortem," the police commissioner said.

"We are investigating the matter and required actions are being taken," he added.

