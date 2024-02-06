Revanth Reddy Urges Sonia Gandhi To Consider Contesting Lok Sabha Polls From Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contemplate running from the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a meeting with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday evening, Reddy highlighted that the Telangana Congress unit had passed a resolution urging her to contest from the region.

Reddy emphasized that the request stemmed from the public's perception of Sonia Gandhi as the figure who championed Telangana's statehood cause. Sonia Gandhi responded by stating that a decision would be made at an appropriate juncture, according to an official release.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Revanth Reddy briefed Sonia Gandhi on the electoral pledges being fulfilled by his administration.

Of the six assurances made by the Congress, Reddy noted that initiatives such as free travel for women in state-operated RTC buses and a health scheme providing Rs 10 lakh coverage for the underprivileged are already in effect.

Reddy also informed Sonia Gandhi about the state government's decision to conduct a caste census, with preparations underway.