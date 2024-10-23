Rewa’s industry conclave received investment proposal of Rs 31000 cr: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 23 Madhya Pradesh government’s fifth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) organised in Rewa on Wednesday received an investment proposal of worth more than Rs 31,000 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that this mammoth investment proposal in various sectors, including food processing, tourism, logistics industry, IT, and solar energy etc will create 28,000 employment opportunities in the Vindhya region.

He said Rewa’s industry conclave has received a better response than expected. He informed that more than 4000 participants attended the event.

He added that investors from more than 10 states participated in the conclave, more than 300 buyer-seller meets were held and more than 150 distinguished guests from industrial houses attended.

"Rewa's Regional Industry Conclave has been a big and successful event towards the development of the region. Investment proposals worth crores of rupees have been received from leading industrialists of the country in various sectors including renewable energy," he said.

The Chief Minister also handed over land allotment letters to investors for setting up industries in various sectors across the state. According to official information, 'Letters of Intent' were issued for more than 80 industrial units, allocating more than 200 acres of land.

He also launched MP Tourism's newsletter 'Offbeat Madhya Pradesh' to promote lesser-known destinations in the state, showcasing the rich and diverse tourism experiences available beyond traditional hotspots.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of several projects of worth Rs 2,690 crores in several districts in the Vindhya region.

