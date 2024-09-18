RG Kar case: Sandip Ghosh’s medical registration cancelled, Kolkata Police suspends Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Sep 18 West Bengal Medical Council on Wednesday evening announced the cancellation of the medical registration of the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police also announced the suspension of inspector Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station.

Both Ghosh and Mondal are currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following an investigation against them about misleading the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G Kar as well as for making attempts to tamper with the evidence.

Sources said that the suspension was inevitable since any government official or staff against whom any investigation agency initiates any criminal investigation case and remains in custody for 48 hours or more has to be suspended.

West Bengal Medical Council had issued a show cause notice to Ghosh on September 7 asking him to give a reply to the notice within three days. After not receiving a reply, the council has cancelled the medical registration of Ghosh.

On Tuesday, a special court in Kolkata extended, by three days, the CBI custody for Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station for further interrogation on the ghastly rape and murder case.

In the remand note of Ghosh and Mondal, CBI said that both remained evasive and uncooperative during the course of the investigation.

The central agency has also maintained that some suspected mobile numbers have come to light during the course of the investigation and investigating officials have sought the Call Record Details (CDR) of those numbers to confront Mondal.

--IANS

