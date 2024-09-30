RG Kar case: Two crucial hearings at SC, Kolkata special court today

Kolkata, Sep 30 Two crucial hearings will take place on Monday in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in the Supreme Court and a special court in Kolkata.

On one hand, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra will hear the matter at the bench in the second half starting from 2 p.m.

The hearing was scheduled for September 27 but was later postponed on Monday. Over 100 advocates representing 42 parties in the case are expected to be present at the apex court on the hearing in the matter.

On the other hand, a special court in Kolkata is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s plea for narco-analysis of Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial R.G. Kar Principal, and the polygraph test of Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police station under whose jurisdiction the medical college and hospital comes.

Legal experts say that the hearings in both the courts in the matter are significant considering the special observations in September, where the judge concerned, while rejecting the bail petitions of Ghosh and Mondal on September 25, observed that if the charges against them are proven then they could be subjected to capital punishment.

On that day, the CBI counsel claimed at the special court that the exhibits and evidence in connection with the ghastly rape and murder were changed and tampered with at the Tala Police Station, with Mondal as the erstwhile SHO there.

The CBI also made a mention of the explosive claim in the remand letter for Ghosh, and Mondal. “During the custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in Tala Police Station,” the remand letter read.

The two hearings are coming up on Monday amid the cease-work protests by the junior doctors of the state-run College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The doctors went on strike from Saturday following an assault on their colleagues by the relatives of a woman patient, who died in the hospital.

