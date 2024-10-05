RG Kar protest: BJP MLA approaches Calcutta HC to conduct march on day of Durga idol immersion

Kolkata, Oct 5 Ashok Dinda, a cricketer-turned-politician and BJP legislator from Moyna Assembly constituency in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, on Saturday, approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to conduct a candle-light march on the streets of Kolkata to protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital nearly two months ago.

The protest will be held on the evening of October 15 which coincides with the annual carnival on Durga idol immersion organised by the state government.

The BJP legislator has claimed that he has been forced to approach the Calcutta High Court as the city police have denied the permission to conduct the candle-light march from College Square to Dorina Crossing in Central Kolkata.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj has admitted the petition from Ashok Dinda and the matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

The BJP has claimed that it has become a practice in West Bengal that the police deny permission to conduct any political programme by the opposition parties so the latter had to approach the Calcutta High Court for it.

"Every time we get the permission from the court and every time the court also questions the policy of the state and city police on their differential policies regarding giving permissions to the ruling and opposition parties," said a state BJP leader.

Recently, the CPI (M) and an association of junior doctors also had to get permission to conduct their respective protest programmes from the Calcutta High Court after both were denied police permission for it.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor