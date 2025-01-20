RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Victim's Father Claims Sanjay Roy is the Main Culprit, Others Also Involved

The Sealdah Court in Kolkata is set to announce the sentencing of Sanjay Roy today. This follows his conviction on January 18, 2025, for the brutal assault and killing of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. The case has drawn widespread attention and outrage, leading to protests from medical professionals demanding justice and enhanced security measures in hospitals.

The victim's father expressed mixed feelings about Roy's upcoming statement, saying, "Today, Sanjay will speak and share what he has been saying for so long. We don’t know what he will say or if it will make any difference."

He noted that despite being given opportunities to speak previously, Roy had remained silent during critical questioning sessions. The father said uncertainty about the potential impact of Roy's words today. "He has been saying that he would speak, but today he has been given the chance to do so. He tried to speak on Saturday and was told to come on Monday, where everything he wanted to say would be heard."

"We don’t even know what the benefit will be from him speaking today. On the first day, 104 questions were asked, but he didn’t say anything," said victim's father.

"Will be given the copy by the honorable judge in Sealdah Court today and do you hope that we will further move. I think the stringent punishment should be given to Sanjay Ray, though it depends on the honorable charge. Sanjay Ray, a criminal should not be alive as such a heinous crime done by him," Victim' mother.

The court proceedings have been closely monitored due to the high-profile nature of the case. Sanjay Roy was convicted under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 64 for rape, which carries a minimum sentence of ten years, and Section 66 for causing death, which can lead to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. The judge hinted at the possibility of a severe sentence given the gravity of the crime.